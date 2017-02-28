Costa Mesa center to be Rollin Deep in Thai ice cream

Costa Mesa's sweets scene is getting a new addition, as the Planning Commission unanimously signed off Monday on an application for a Thai-style ice cream shop.

After a short discussion, commissioners voted to support a conditional use permit for Rollin Deep Ice Cream to open in a commercial center at 891 Baker St.

"I'm excited that we're going to have something new in the city of Costa Mesa," said commission Chairman Stephan Andranian. "I think it's going to complement all the new food establishments that have come into the city."

Rollin Deep will occupy a 904-square-foot space in the center, at the intersection of Baker and Bear Street. Proposed hours of operation are noon to 11 p.m. daily.

The operators said their shop will fill a niche in the center, which is already home to several restaurants, by providing a post-dining dessert destination.

Rollin Deep envisions being primarily a take-out business. That will help lessen potential parking problems in the commercial center, operators said.

Harlan sworn in

After missing the commission's first meeting in February, member Jeffrey Harlan took his oath of office Monday, bringing the reconfigured commission to full strength for the first time since the City Council appointed new members to the five-person panel.

"I'm glad I finally made it onboard, and I look forward to serving our community," he said.

Harlan and commission Vice Chairman Byron de Arakal will serve four-year terms. Andranian and commissioners Isabell Kerins and Carla Navarro Woods were appointed for two-year stints.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter: @LukeMMoney