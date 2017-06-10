400 honor 4 local leaders at Costa Mesa Mayor's Charity Ball

About 400 people gathered Friday night to honor four of Costa Mesa’s most influential community leaders during the inaugural Mayor’s Charity Ball at the Westin South Coast Plaza hotel.

The honorees — Mary Hornbuckle, Kirby Piazza, Maria Elena Avila and Werner Escher — were praised for their contributions in business, civic involvement and the arts.

Mayor Katrina Foley said she decided to stage a ball rather than a typical awards dinner “because dancing brings people together.”

“When I was a girl, dancing was a huge part of my life and it also brought people together in a positive way to celebrate and be productive,” she said. “So I thought, when I became the mayor, ‘Why not have a mayor’s ball and bring people together to dance?’”

Spencer Grant Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley opens the Mayor's Charity Ball on Friday night at the Westin South Coast Plaza hotel. Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley opens the Mayor's Charity Ball on Friday night at the Westin South Coast Plaza hotel. (Spencer Grant)

Hornbuckle — a former Costa Mesa mayor who is now vice president of the Coast Community College District board — received the Art of Public Involvement Award for her years of civic service.

“If there is somebody on the planet who can herd cats, Mary Hornbuckle can herd cats,” said Costa Mesa Mayor Pro Tem Sandy Genis.

Hornbuckle called Friday’s event “one of the nicest things that’s ever happened to me.”

“I always thought it would have made sense if people had a memorial service while they were still alive to enjoy it,” she joked, to laughs from the crowd. “So thank you.”

Piazza, who teaches digital art and photography at Costa Mesa High School, received the Art of Education Award.

He’s also one of the coordinators of the Academy of Creative Expression, a program that infuses the arts into other fields such as social science, math and world language.

“He acts as an artist, as an arts educator, but also an arts advocate,” said Charlene Ashendorf, a member of the Costa Mesa Senior Commission and an alternate member of the city’s Cultural Arts Committee. “And those three components are really what make Kirby special.”

Piazza said he’s tried to live up to the values his parents instilled in him — “the thought of community first and thinking about working with people and getting people together to do things that are bigger than yourself.”

Spencer Grant Arnold Tchira and Hoa Christiansen watch Costa Mesa High School students Juan Islas and Christiansen's granddaughter Victoria Christiansen work on an art demonstration in the ballroom lobby at the Westin South Coast Plaza for the Mayor’s Charity Ball. Arnold Tchira and Hoa Christiansen watch Costa Mesa High School students Juan Islas and Christiansen's granddaughter Victoria Christiansen work on an art demonstration in the ballroom lobby at the Westin South Coast Plaza for the Mayor’s Charity Ball. (Spencer Grant)

The Art of Business Leadership Award went to Avila, who oversees quality control at all 13 family-owned Avila’s El Ranchito Mexican restaurants.

Along with helping to lead the restaurant group, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year, Avila has been a community leader, serving on the Latino Leadership Council and the Orange County Hispanic Education Endowment Fund.

“It’s really wonderful how you build community and you support your local community,” Foley told Avila. “You’re philanthropic, you’re a great businesswoman and you’re a great role model.”

Avila dedicated the award to her parents, Margarita and Salvador, who she said believed the American dream was possible through hard work, perseverance and faith in God.

“The American dream has come true for our family,” she said.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented posthumously to Escher, a longtime executive at South Coast Plaza who died in January.

“He truly was instrumental in bringing the world to South Coast Plaza and bringing South Coast Plaza to a global audience,” said David Grant, the Costa Mesa mall’s general manager. “His pioneering tourism accomplishments have become the new normal for the shopping-center industry worldwide.”

Three of Escher’s grandchildren accepted the award on his behalf.

After the award presentations, guests took to the dance floor and swayed to music provided by a Frank Sinatra tribute band.

Friday’s event was presented by the city, the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce and the South Coast Metro Alliance. Admission cost $125 per person, or $200 for couples.

Proceeds will benefit arts education programs at Costa Mesa and Estancia high schools, the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, South Coast Repertory and Save Our Youth.

