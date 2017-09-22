Costa Mesa planners to consider 2 more microbrewery applications

Costa Mesa could soon welcome two more microbreweries, depending on how planning commissioners rule Monday.

If approved, the proposed Brewing Reserve of California and Salty Bear Brewing Co. would give the city a six-pack of such businesses.

Brewing Reserve proposes to occupy 3,000 square feet of building space at 2930 College Ave.

About 1,860 square feet would be devoted to the industrial side of the operation — including brewery production, a cooler, storage and office space, according to a city staff report.

A tasting room would take up an additional 940 square feet.

In their permit application, Brewing Reserve co-founders Steven and Teryle Aguilar wrote they “believe this location will be perfectly situated to serve local patrons and become a destination location for those in surrounding cities.”

“A location where friends and families can gather is just as important as the beer,” they wrote.

Salty Bear Brewing Co. is seeking a permit to open in about 3,200 square feet of building space at 2948 Randolph Ave., next to The Camp commercial center.

Plans submitted to the city call for brewing production, cold storage and office space to take up about 1,310 square feet of the property. A tasting room and restroom would encompass 1,890 square feet.

An additional 500 square feet of outdoor space would be converted into a patio.

Salty Bear’s permit application states the business would “be an active participant of the Costa Mesa community” and “have a very relaxed atmosphere, ideal for educating our customers about craft beer and building a local [clientele] that can take pride in our product and feel a part of the Salty Bear Brewing Co. family.”

Three other approved microbreweries also are on Randolph. Two — Gunwhale Ales and Barley Forge Brewing Co. — are currently open.

Last month, the Planning Commission green-lighted an application to open a Bootlegger’s Brewery location at 696 Randolph Ave. — about a quarter-mile away from the proposed Salty Bear.

Costa Mesa also is home to a branch of Karl Strauss Brewing Co. at 901 South Coast Drive.

Staff recommends the commission approve both of the microbreweries’ applications.

Monday’s Planning Commission meeting starts at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 77 Fair Drive.

