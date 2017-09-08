Costa Mesa council, planning commission to discuss small-lot ordinance, urban plan, overlay districts

Costa Mesa City Council members and planning commissioners will put their heads together next week to discuss the city’s small-lot ordinance, urban plan and overlay districts.

Tuesday’s get-together will take place in the administration building at the OC Fair & Event Center — across the street from City Hall.

The meeting is a joint study session, meaning members of the two bodies can discuss the items and provide direction to staff.

First up will be the small-lot ordinance, which eases development standards for proposed developments of 15 or fewer detached homes in areas zoned for multifamily units.

The ordinance has proved to be controversial since its adoption in April 2014, with critics alleging it allows excess development that exacerbates parking problems, chokes streets with additional traffic and creates other quality-of-life issues.

Supporters, though, have said it encourages redevelopment and creation of housing on underused properties.

Forty-three projects totaling 151 detached units have been approved under the ordinance since its adoption.

Those projects entailed demolition of 101 existing residential units, meaning a net of 50 new detached homes have been added to the city.

In July, the council discussed the possibility of a moratorium on projects processed under the ordinance, but decided to hold off until discussing the matter with the Planning Commission.

Also up for discussion Tuesday are the city’s urban plans and overlay districts, which outline development standards in specified areas.

Some of those plans focus on the Westside, with the goal of providing “an incentive for redevelopment of marginal commercial and industrial properties in an area of the city that was closest to the beach,” according to Tuesday’s agenda.

Concerns have been raised regarding projects approved in those areas, with some saying they’re overly dense, too tall and have changed the character of local neighborhoods.

All the urban plans and overlays up for discussion Tuesday have been adopted since 2006.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. Attendees can enter the fairgrounds through Gate 4, off of Arlington Drive.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney