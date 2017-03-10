Costa Mesa council to hold goal-setting workshop Tuesday

Costa Mesa City Council members will huddle in the Hilton for several hours Tuesday to establish their goals for the coming year and discuss how they can work together more effectively.

The special workshop will start at 4 p.m. in the Bristol Room 1 at the Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa hotel, 3050 Bristol St.

Objectives for the meeting are to "discuss norms for effective teamwork," establish goals for the year and create consensus on key priorities in the city, according to the agenda.

The agenda states the workshop is expected to last until 8 p.m.

Residents can attend if they wish. Time will be set aside for public comments.

