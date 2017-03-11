Man's death in Costa Mesa investigated as homicide

A man with stab wounds died in Costa Mesa on Saturday, and police are investigating the case as a homicide, authorities said.

A woman was arrested "based on the investigation," according to a news release from Costa Mesa police.

Her name was not released because the investigation is continuing, police said.

Officers responded to several calls of a stabbing at about 5:20 a.m. in the 600 block of Shasta Lane, police said.

Witnesses directed police to an apartment where they found an "unresponsive" man in his 30s with stab wounds, the news release said.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of his family.

A knife was recovered inside the apartment, police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said.

