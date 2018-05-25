DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

Man arrested after acquaintance is stabbed in Costa Mesa

By
May 25, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Man arrested after acquaintance is stabbed in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa police arrested Jonathan Comfort Whitworth, 33, of Santa Ana on Thursday in connection with the stabbing of an acquaintance. (Courtesy of Costa Mesa Police Department)

Costa Mesa police arrested a Santa Ana man Thursday on suspicion of stabbing an acquaintance this week following an argument.

Police said two men quarreled Monday evening at a residence in the 2000 block of National Avenue in Costa Mesa and that one became upset when the other asked him to leave. The man attacked, leaving the other with a cut on the left side of his face and two stab wounds in the back, police said.

Advertisement

The stabbing victim, a 30-year-old Costa Mesa resident, was taken to a trauma center for treatment and was later released, police said.

On Thursday, Costa Mesa detectives, with assistance from the Santa Ana Police Department, arrested Jonathan Comfort Whitworth, 33, shorty after noon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated mayhem.

Advertisement

Whitworth was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $1 million.

luke.money@latimes.com

Twitter @LukeMMoney

Advertisement
Advertisement