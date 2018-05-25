Man arrested after acquaintance is stabbed in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police arrested a Santa Ana man Thursday on suspicion of stabbing an acquaintance this week following an argument.
Police said two men quarreled Monday evening at a residence in the 2000 block of National Avenue in Costa Mesa and that one became upset when the other asked him to leave. The man attacked, leaving the other with a cut on the left side of his face and two stab wounds in the back, police said.
The stabbing victim, a 30-year-old Costa Mesa resident, was taken to a trauma center for treatment and was later released, police said.
On Thursday, Costa Mesa detectives, with assistance from the Santa Ana Police Department, arrested Jonathan Comfort Whitworth, 33, shorty after noon on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated mayhem.
Whitworth was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $1 million.
