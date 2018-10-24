Police seek 2 suspects in Costa Mesa stabbing that wounded driver

Two men who forced their way into a woman’s car, stabbed her and then stole her belongings remain at-large, Costa Mesa police said Wednesday.
A 57-year-old woman was driving a Toyota SUV on College Avenue near Baker Streetand Gisler Avenue at 4 a.m. Tuesday when the men confronted the vehicle in the middle of the street, forcing her to stop, police said.
The suspects, described as adult men wearing dark hoodies and jeans, forced their way into her SUV and instructed her to drive to a nearby area close to Gisler Park.
The men then stabbed the victim several times before stealing her belongings and fleeing on foot, police said.
The woman drove herself to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for several non-life-threatening wounds.
She was listed in stable Tuesday evening, police said.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crime, or with possible information, such as video recordings of the area between 3:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., is asked to contact Det. Monte Peters at (714) 754-5198.