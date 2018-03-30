Church’s public art installation marks Good Friday in Costa Mesa

First United Methodist Church of Costa Mesa marked Good Friday with a public art installation depicting the Stations of the Cross.
"Stations in the Street" — created by artist Scott Erickson — is a contemporary version of the Christian tradition in which people visit a series of paintings, plaques, carvings or other artworks that document different events on the day Jesus was crucified.
The First United display was in place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday along 19th Street.
"We believe art has the power to go beyond the eyes to touch the heart," the Rev. Sarah Heath said in a statement. "When we experience a familiar story through public art, it can open our hearts to seeing God and the world in fresh ways."