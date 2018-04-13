Costa Mesa police dish out meals for tips to help Special Olympics

Costa Mesa police officers swapped their ticket books for notepads to take food orders at Claim Jumper on Thursday evening as part of a Tip-a-Cop event to help the Special Olympics.
Officers stood in as servers and hosts for about four hours at the Bristol Street restaurant and collected tips that will help fund Special Olympics activities. The event raised $5,460, according to the Police Department.
Visitors could participate in a raffle, pose for photos in a fake jail and take turns sitting on police motorcycles.
Twitter: @HannahFryTCN