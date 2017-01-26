Costa Mesa man suspected of threatening bar patrons

A man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of threatening patrons at a Costa Mesa bar, according to police.

Costa Mesa police responded at 10:30 p.m. to Tony's Place at 2052 Newport Blvd. after receiving a report of a man threatening bar patrons with what they suspected was a gun tucked in the waistband of his pants, Sgt. Bang Le said.

A woman told police she asked the man to leave the establishment after she saw him drinking an open container that had been bought outside the bar. According to Le, the man told her: "This is my street. You can't tell me what to do. I'm packing." He then lifted his shirt to expose something in his waistband, Le said.

Le said the man is an associate of Family Mob, a street gang based in Costa Mesa.

When officers found the man at a nearby gas station, he did not have a gun but had a bong wrapped in a gray T-shirt tucked in his waistband, Le said.

Luciano Garsilazo, 31, of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and criminal threats, Le said.