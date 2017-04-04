Rock tossed through a window at a Costa Mesa wax salon, the second time in a month

A rock was thrown through the front window of a Costa Mesa wax salon early Tuesday, the second time in less than a month that has happened there, police said.

Costa Mesa police responded to a burglary alarm at about 5 a.m. at LunchboxWax at 435 E. 17th St., Sgt. Bang Le said.

A rock had been thrown through the window. It wasn’t clear whether anything was stolen, Le said.

On March 7, someone threw a rock through the salon window and made off with money from a petty-cash box.

Detectives are investigating possible links between the two incidents.

“It’s possibly the same suspect,” Le said. “Definitely the same modus operandi.”

