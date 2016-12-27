Costa Mesa man arrested after Christmas morning car chase

A Costa Mesa man was arrested after a 6-mile car chase through the city early Christmas Day.

A Costa Mesa police officer pulled over a vehicle in the 7-Eleven parking lot at 2277 Fairview Road around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. When the officer exited his patrol car and approached the vehicle, its driver hit the gas and fled, police Sgt. Dan Miles said.

The driver eventually stopped the car and ran into a home at 2210 Avalon St., Miles said. Police surrounded the residence, conducted a search and found a man hiding inside, Miles said.

Joshua Wright, 29, was arrested on suspicion of evading police, drunken driving, driving with a suspended license and multiple warrants, Miles said.

Wright was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $100,000.