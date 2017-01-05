Costa Mesa woman, 19, suspected of DUI after crash into gas station sign

A 19-year-old woman was arrested in Costa Mesa on Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into the price sign at a gas station on West Baker Street.

Costa Mesa police received a report at 5:12 a.m. about the crash at the Shell station at 1201 W. Baker and that the driver was trying to leave, Sgt. Dan Miles said.

Police said the vehicle went onto the sidewalk and missed a light pole before slamming into the sign. When officers arrived, they performed a field sobriety test and determined that the driver was intoxicated, Miles said.

Bridgette Nicole Smitheram of Costa Mesa was taken to Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach for treatment of minor injuries. She was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to police.