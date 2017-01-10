Motorcyclist seriously hurt in collision on Harbor Boulevard

A 23-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash in Costa Mesa on Saturday morning.

Costa Mesa police received a report about 11:48 a.m. that a vehicle and a motorcycle had been involved in a collision on Harbor Boulevard near Adams Avenue, said Sgt. Matt Selinske.

Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was southbound on Harbor when it crashed into a car that had turned in front of it, Selinske said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana for treatment of significant head and neck injuries, Selinske said.

The driver of the car was not injured. No arrests were made.

