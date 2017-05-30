Motorcyclist hospitalized after Costa Mesa crash

A motorcyclist was hospitalized with severe injuries Tuesday after a crash with a vehicle in Costa Mesa, authorities said.

Police and fire officials were dispatched to the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Victoria Street at 10:23 a.m. after receiving a report that a motorcycle and a Cadillac sedan had collided, said Costa Mesa police spokeswoman Roxi Fyad.

Fyad said the motorcyclist was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

The intersection was closed until about 1:15 p.m. as police investigated.

No arrests were made in connection with the crash.

