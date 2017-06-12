Man arrested after vehicle crashes into tree, planter and fence in Costa Mesa, police say

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol early Saturday after police said he lost control of his vehicle and knocked over a tree in Costa Mesa.

Officers responded to Fairview Road near Wilson Street at 1:58 a.m. where a driver had reportedly crashed, police said.

Authorities said the driver struck a Southern California Edison pole on the west sidewalk of Fairview Road, re-entered the roadway, struck a tree in the center median and then hit a raised planter and fence.

Randy Doan of Westminster was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, police said.

City crews later removed the tree, which had been knocked over and was blocking the street.

