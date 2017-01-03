Fire burns Costa Mesa house; firefighter treated for smoke inhalation

A firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation after battling a blaze at a Costa Mesa home Sunday afternoon.

Costa Mesa firefighters received a report at 12:05 p.m. from residents of a single-story home in the 700 block of Olympic Avenue that they were in their car in the driveway when they heard a pop and saw smoke coming from the rear of their house, Capt. Chris Coates said.

When fire crews arrived, the house was in flames and the fire appeared headed to a neighboring home. Firefighters knocked down the blaze in less than an hour, Coates said.

The home where the fire started sustained significant damage. An outdoor storage area at the house next door had some minor damage, but the home was unaffected, Coates said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

No residents were injured.

The firefighter who suffered smoke inhalation was treated at a hospital and released the same day.

