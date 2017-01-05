Fire strikes laundry room at Costa Mesa home

Fire crews quickly knocked down a blaze Thursday that began in a Costa Mesa home's laundry room.

The Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department received a report at 11:56 a.m. of a residential fire in the 300 block of Costa Mesa Street, Capt. Chris Coates said.

By the time firefighters arrived five minutes later, flames had consumed the appliances in the laundry room. Crews contained the blaze to that room and knocked down the fire within minutes, Coates said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.