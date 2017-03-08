Fire damages Costa Mesa home

Fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a home on Costa Mesa's Eastside to catch fire Tuesday night.

Costa Mesa firefighters were called to 2140 Iris Place at about 7 p.m., said Capt. Chris Coates.

Read the latest headlines from the Daily Pilot >>

Crews arrived within five minutes and fought the blaze with assistance from the Newport Beach Fire Department. About 20 firefighters knocked down the flames in about 30 minutes, Coates said.

No one was injured. The cost of the damage to the building and its contents wasn't immediately known.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN