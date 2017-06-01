Man suffers burns in Costa Mesa townhouse fire that displaces 3 residents

A man was burned and three people were displaced in a townhouse fire in Costa Mesa on Wednesday.

Costa Mesa fire officials received a report at 5:16 p.m. that a two-story townhouse had caught fire in the 3100 block of College Avenue, said Capt. Chris Coates.

Fire crews arrived within five minutes. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from the second-story bedroom window, Coates said.

Three people and a dog fled the home. One of the people, a man in his 20s, suffered burns and was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana for treatment.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze at about 6 p.m.

Residents of adjacent units were temporarily displaced while firefighters were working at the scene. They were allowed back into their homes once the fire was out, Coates said.

The townhouse where the fire originated sustained significant smoke and water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

