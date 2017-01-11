Construction worker hospitalized after fall

A worker was hospitalized Tuesday morning after falling 10 feet at a construction site in the South Coast Metro district.

Costa Mesa firefighters were called about 9:30 a.m. to 580 Anton Blvd., where crews are constructing a seven-story apartment complex, after a man in his 30s fell from the third floor to the second floor of the site.

Firefighters laid the man inside a basket and lifted him out of the building with ropes and an aerial ladder, said Costa Mesa fire Capt. Chris Coates.

He was taken to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, Coates said.

Crews broke ground on 580 Anton — named for its street address —in February 2016. The project, which will feature 250-units when complete, is expected to be finished this year.

