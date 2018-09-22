Costa Mesa police officer is laid to rest

Those who knew, loved, admired and worked alongside Costa Mesa police Officer Oscar Reyes gathered Friday to pay their last respects.
Services for Reyes — who died last week following a heart attack — were held at Christ Cathedral in Garden Grove, preceded by a funeral procession to the church from Westminster Memorial Park Mortuary.
Reyes, 43, of Huntington Beach, joined the Costa Mesa Police Department as a recruit on Feb. 6, 2005, and was sworn in as an officer about six months later.
He was a motorcycle officer the past 10 years, including five as a motor trainer. He also was the department’s special-events officer and coordinated police coverage for large local events such as the Orange County Fair and the OC Marathon.
He was an advisor and mentor in the Explorer program, organized the department’s participation in the annual Baker to Vegas relay and served as a field training officer and drug recognition expert, according to the department.
On Sept. 12, Reyes participated in the Orange County Traffic Officers Assn. Motor Rodeo, a motorcycle skills and training competition in Huntington Beach.
That evening, he felt ill at his home and contacted his police partner for help, according to the department. He was found unconscious and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
Reyes is survived by his wife and three children, ages 15, 14 and 10.
The Costa Mesa Police Assn. has established a scholarship fund for the family, which is available for donations at costamesapa.com.
Contributions also can be made to Project 999, which provides support to officers and families of officers injured or killed in the line of duty. Checks to that organization can be mailed to P.O. Box 241, Santa Ana, CA 92702.