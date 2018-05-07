Developmentally disabled need adequate non-institutional housing in O.C.

At the age of 18, all fully disabled people are eligible for SSI payments from the Social Security system, which in California can be over $900 per month. For many families, the financial resources available from the various social service agencies and social security are a significant family resource. Some families keep their adult developmentally disabled sons or daughters in their homes because of the financial incentives, while other families may not trust the options outside of the home. Housing developmentally disabled adults with their own families is also the least expensive option for the government.