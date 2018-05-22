To the class of 2018: Start your daily list with the words, ‘Be grateful’

Zooey, her brother, calls Franny pretending to be her other brother, and says, "I'll tell you one thing, Franny. One thing I know, And don't get upset. It isn't anything bad. But if it's the religious life you want, you ought to know right now that you're missing out on every single (G&#D%-) religious action that's going on around this house. You don't even have sense enough to drink when somebody brings you a cup of consecrated chicken soup — which is the only kind of chicken soup Bessie ever brings to anybody around this madhouse."