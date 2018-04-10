Before turning away the homeless, remember Scriptural directive to care for ‘the least of these’

Contrary to Orange County’s reputation, we have a large and growing population of homeless people.

The problem has been in the news lately, with stories about many indigent people without shelter congregating at the Santa Ana Civic Center, and as county authorities removed a large encampment of several hundred people from the Santa Ana River trail.

Tentative plans to house some of those who were relocated drew angry protests at an Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting and at various city councils, including those in Irvine, Huntington Beach and Costa Mesa, which voted to oppose hosting these people, citing fear of crime and drugs.

One angry homeowner was quoted as saying no one cares and that it’s not their responsibility.

As members and churchgoers at Irvine United Congregational Church, we want to affirm that we do care.

Jesus himself was a homeless wanderer who told us to love our neighbors and care for “the least of these.”

This is multi-faceted problem. The focus tends to be on the personal failings of the homeless. But it is also clear that there is inadequate funding for low-income housing and other social services for the poor (including for mental health and addiction issues), growing economic inequality, soaring rents and other costs (necessities like food and medical care), particularly in expensive Orange County.

Behind the loud protests about “dangerous homeless people” and fear of declining home values lies a difficult and complex problem. We need creative leadership, a public awareness that solutions are not always cheap, and we need moral witnessing from the faith community to awaken people’s consciences in order to redress the suffering. Helping these people is our responsibility.

They are our neighbors. We want our political leaders at the city, county, state and federal levels to take action. We call for compassionate and welcoming approaches that allocate adequate resources to bring about real solutions for homeless men, women and children in Orange County.

This piece was submitted by DAVID A. SMITH on behalf of multiple members of Irvine United Congregation Church.