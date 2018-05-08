Hans Keirstead is the right choice for Democrats in the 48th Congressional District

As a lifelong Democrat who moved here 34 years ago, I never got involved in O.C. political races because I deemed doing so hopeless.
In June 2017, I went to a meet and greet for Dr. Hans Keirstead, who's challenging Rep. Dana Rohrabacher for Congress. I was blown away and have been volunteering for his campaign since August.
A scientist, a highly successful businessman, an environmentalist and an expert in healthcare, Keirstead is the perfect candidate to unseat Rohrabacher. The California Democratic Party recognized that by endorsing him on Feb. 25.
The good news is there's never been a better opportunity for a Democrat to win the 48th Congressional District. The bad news — for Dems — is we could end up with two Republicans on the November ballot and no Dem.
How? Rules changed. Primary rules now state the two contenders with the most votes will be on the ballot in November — no matter their party affiliation.
Unfortunately the seven Democrats who vied for the party's endorsement and lost the California Democratic Party's endorsement to Keirstead will still be on the June 5 ballot. So Democratic voters could dilute the vote, helping assure that come November Rohrabacher or Scott Baugh, another conservative Republican, are the only choice voters have.
If it weren't for too many candidates on the ballot, the race would be a slam dunk for Keirstead. God knows we need a scientist. We need a congressman who accepts facts. We need someone who has a wealth of experience in health care.
Keirstead has worked with the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, etc.
That kind of experience — in perhaps the most important and complex domestic issue facing the country — is sorely lacking in Congress. We can change that by making sure Keirstead is the winner June 5. Be sure to vote in this crucial primary. And vote for Keirstead — he's a class act.
VIRGINIA CASSARA lives in Corona del Mar.