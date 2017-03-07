Burglars steal cash from 3 businesses in Costa Mesa

Thieves made off with cash from two restaurants and a wax salon early Tuesday in Costa Mesa, police said.

Sgt. Dan Miles said police do not believe the crimes were committed by the same people.

Officers responded to the first burglary, at California Wok, a Chinese food restaurant at 3033 Bristol St., at 3:34 a.m. after receiving a report less than a minute earlier that three people wearing masks were leaving the rear of the business.

The back door had been pried open, and the thieves made off with a cash register containing $65, Miles said.

Two minutes after that burglary was reported, officers were dispatched to LunchboxWax at 435 E. 17th St.

The glass front door had been shattered with a rock and an unknown amount of money was stolen from a petty-cash box in the salon, Miles said.

Two hours later, at 5:37 a.m., officers responded to PK Burgers at 1875 Placentia Ave. after an employee reported the business had been burglarized.

The front door was shattered and $300 was stolen from the cash registers, Miles said.

