Midway Moments: O.C. Fair's fortune-telling Conjurer is boxed in ... and he likes it

Robert Smith doesn’t think outside the box. He thinks in it.

Literally.

At the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, Smith plays Conjurer, standing in his box playing the role of a fortune-telling mannequin. His robot-like movements, voice and acting are honed to the degree that many passersby wonder whether he’s real or a machine.

Within moments, though, they find out.

On a recent afternoon, Smith was doing his third set of the day as Conjurer. The routine goes like this: Conjurer stands in his box, staring forward blankly until someone walks up and presses a button.

Chimes play and Conjurer suddenly pops to life, his head and arms moving stiffly. His voice comes across through a speaker, making him sound like a machine. He offers some humorous wisdom before flicking open a box of fortune cards and handing one to the visitor.

One man walked up and pushed the button.

“You have awoken Conjurer,” Smith lip-synched to his prerecorded voice. “The all-knowing Conjurer sees your desire is knowledge about a relationship. I offer this: When a woman says, ‘Do whatever you want,’ do not do whatever you want.”

Onlookers laughed. The man was amused.

A little girl walked up. Conjurer claimed he knew where she got her shoes.

“On your feet,” he said with confidence.

Another girl strolled up. Conjurer said he would give her the gift of a green napkin “in case you need to wipe your face.” The crowd smiled.

Conjurer then folded the napkin into a flower. Let it serve as a reminder, he said, “to judge less and love more.”

A group of kids walked up with their mom in tow. Conjurer told a young boy to clean his room and listen to his parents.

“That’s the best fortune I’ve ever heard!” his mother exclaimed.

In an interview, Smith explained how he came up with the act. He was working as a magician, but in the fair industry, “magicians are a … nickel a dozen on a good day.”

Smith felt he needed to do something fresh. A friend suggested something akin to Zoltar, the fortune teller machine from the 1988 Tom Hanks movie “Big.”

“You should buy Zoltar and be the guy in it,” Smith’s friend suggested.

It was a curious concept and completely original, and it worked, much to Smith’s surprise.

By late 2011, he was ready to take the concept to a fair convention in Las Vegas. Three fairs booked him immediately. Smith knew then it could be successful.

“I guess I’m gonna be a guy in a box,” he joked.

Smith lives in Albuquerque, N.M., with his wife and 6-year-old son. This year marks his second appearance at the Orange County Fair. He’s stationed in the Main Mall, in front of the Parade of Products entrance.

Dozens of his sounds are pre-recorded, and part of his act is trying to best determine a person’s fortune based on appearances alone. Smith said he quietly gauges the audience and sometimes knows well in advance what line he’ll use with someone. He also has the option to improvise.

Conjurer works in 30-minute sets during the fair, beginning at 1, 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Midway Moments is a recurring column chronicling the Orange County Fair.

