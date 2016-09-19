Woman robbed and assaulted at Harbor Center

A woman was robbed and assaulted Sunday afternoon while at the Harbor Center in Costa Mesa, authorities said.

At 4:10 p.m., the woman had returned to her car parked at the shopping center at 2300 Harbor Blvd. when she found a man rummaging through it, Costa Mesa police Sgt. Jim Brown said Monday.

The man — described as approximately 20 years old, muscular and wearing shorts and a shirt — then got out of her car, pushed the woman and fled the scene carrying a few of her bags, Brown said.

Brown did not know what the bags contained.

The woman was unharmed, Brown said. Police are still searching for the assailant.