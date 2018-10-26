Police arrest bank robbery suspect in Costa Mesa garage

A recent police chase ended with the arrest of a suspected bank robber in a Costa Mesa garage, authorities confirmed Friday.
Brendan Dashon Finks, 23, was arrested Tuesday by Costa Mesa police and charged by prosecutors Thursday.
Finks allegedly used a note to rob a bank in the 300 block of E. 17th Street Tuesday afternoon, FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said.
Costa Mesa police responded at about 3:45 p.m., department spokeswoman Roxi Fyad said, and a Huntington Beach police helicopter assisted in the chase.
Finks was pursued by police onto 17th Street, through Pinkley Park and onto Ogle Street, police said.
The suspect allegedly entered residential backyards before being detained in a home’s garage on E. 18th Street.
An Instagram user captured the pursuit with his phone and uploaded video showing police officers running through a residential area and multiple officers approaching a residence.
“Police are yelling right now,” the user said. “I can hear them wrestling inside.”
Later in the one-minute video, a man in a gold Lakers jersey is seen being detained by police.
The resident of the invaded property told the interviewer that the suspect jumped the fence and entered through the back of his home.
Stolen money was recovered, but not a weapon, police said.
The Orange County district attorney’s office charged Finks with three felonies related to burglary and false impersonation and a misdemeanor for resisting an officer.
Finks served prison time for a 2013 felony carjacking in Riverside County, according to the complaint filed by the district attorney’s office.