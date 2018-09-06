Newport's Crab Cooker — shark and all — moves out for rebuild

Newport Beach’s landmark Crab Cooker restaurant closed for rebuilding Sunday, and by Wednesday almost all the decor that made the four walls and a roof a local institution were gone, shuttled to the restaurant’s warehouse across the street — the hostess stand and the 8-foot-tall mahogany mermaid that stood over it like a siren sentry, the artfully mismatched chairs, the street signs and barber pole, the framed photo of Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, the price tags that pressed against the display case that held house-made clam chowder and tartar sauce to go.