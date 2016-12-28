Bicyclist suffers fractured ankle when hit by car in Costa Mesa

A 45-year-old Costa Mesa resident was hospitalized late Wednesday after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle across Baker Street, authorities said.

Costa Mesa police received a report of a crash involving a car and a bike at 11:17 p.m. at the intersection of Baker and Randolph Avenue. When officers arrived, one of the bicyclist's ankles was mangled, he appeared to be intoxicated and he looked as though he may have hit his head, Sgt. Bang Le said.

The driver of the car told police he was traveling east on Baker when a man on a bicycle suddenly tried to cross in front of him, Le said. The driver said he couldn't stop in time and struck the man. The bicyclist was not in a crosswalk, Le said.

The driver, who was not identified, cooperated with police and did not show signs of intoxication, Le said.

The bicyclist was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he was treated for a compound fracture of his ankle, Le said.