DUI suspect arrested after car hits light poles in Costa Mesa

A Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Wednesday after his car crashed into two light poles near the Triangle mall in Costa Mesa.

Costa Mesa police responded at 3:37 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash near Newport Boulevard and Flower Street, Sgt. Dan Miles said.

When officers arrived, Miles said, they saw a vehicle on the roadway and a man standing outside the driver's door. The driver had lost control of the vehicle and struck two light poles, causing damage to the poles and the car, Miles said.

The man was not injured.

Jonathan Zenteno, 27, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.