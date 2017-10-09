DUI suspect arrested after head-on collision in Costa Mesa

A 22-year-old man was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Costa Mesa after his car drifted into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle, according to police.

Police responded to Baker Street near Warren Lane shortly after midnight after a vehicle traveling east on Baker drifted into westbound traffic and crashed head-on with another car.

Two occupants of the westbound car were injured. Costa Mesa fire officials extracted one who was pinned inside the car. The person suffered a broken leg, police said.

Kyle Bosson of Costa Mesa was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.

He was booked into Orange County Jail with bail set at $100,000, according to jail records.

hannah.fry@latimes.com

Twitter: @HannahFryTCN