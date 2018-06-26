Van hits power pole in Huntington Beach and knocks out electricity to over 1,000; DUI suspect arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a van slammed into a power pole Monday night in Huntington Beach, knocking out electricity to more than a thousand customers, authorities said.
Police said the van was traveling south on Goldenwest Street near Valentine Drive at about 10 p.m. when it jumped a curb and hit a power pole. The pole cracked and landed on the van, authorities said.
No one was injured in the crash, police said.
Cameron Campos of Huntington Beach was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said.
The crash knocked out power to 1,081 customers in the area of Edinger Avenue, Heil Avenue, Magellan Lane and Goldenwest Street, according to Southern California Edison.
Power was restored to the majority of customers within minutes. But on Tuesday morning, 227 were still without electricity, according to the utility.
Crews are replacing the damaged pole. Power is expected to be fully restored Tuesday afternoon.