Scrapping daylight saving time would hurt local parkgoers, Costa Mesa panel says in opposing state bill

While some might greet the end of daylight saving time, and particularly wouldn’t miss the loss of an hour of sleep that comes with it every spring, Costa Mesa officials say scrapping the practice could markedly reduce how much residents and community groups could use local sports fields and parks.

City parks commissioners voted 4-0 on Thursday, with virtually no discussion, to recommend that the city formally oppose the latest effort to eliminate daylight saving time in California. Commissioner Krissie Bogner was absent.

For the second consecutive year, Assemblyman Kansen Chu (D-San Jose) has introduced legislation that could spell the end of the state’s decades-long observance of the yearly time shifts that accompany daylight saving’s beginning and end.

Chu’s office has argued that the practice is outdated and can disrupt residents’ daily routines.

His Assembly Bill 807, co-sponsored by Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher (D-San Diego), would put the future of daylight saving time before voters.

Should the public opt out of the practice, the Legislature could place California on one year-round time — either Pacific Standard Time or Pacific Daylight Time. Choosing the latter would require federal approval.

During Thursday’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, Costa Mesa staff said getting rid of daylight saving time would cost the city about 4,100 hours of usable field time between March and June, as darkness would come earlier than it has been.

“If AB 807 is approved, multiple Costa Mesa sports groups that do not have access to temporary lights or permanent lit facilities will be affected,” according to a staff report.

The city operates facilities with permanent lights at four locations: Davis Field at Lions Park, the Jack R. Hammett Sports Complex, TeWinkle Park and TeWinkle Middle School.

Costa Mesa also maintains 24 portable lights. Buying more would cost $10,392 each, the staff report states.

Nighttime coming earlier in the spring and summer also would affect city parks, which are open from dawn to dusk.

“I’d love to hear a really good reason why they keep trying this,” said Parks and Recreation Commission Chairman Kim Pederson. “But I guess I never will.”

AB 807 passed the Assembly this month and is awaiting review by the state Senate Committee on Energy, Utilities and Communications.

Last year’s attempt, AB 385, also passed the Assembly but fell a few votes shy of clearing the Senate.

Costa Mesa parks commissioners opposed that bill as well, citing similar concerns about the loss of field time.

