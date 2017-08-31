Men armed with handgun rob Fountain Valley doughnut shop, police said

Police are looking for two men suspected of robbing a doughnut shop in Fountain Valley early Thursday.

Fountain Valley police responded to a Winchell’s Donuts in the 17000 block of Magnolia Street just after 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a robbery.

One employee was working at the time and told officers that two men jumped the counter and demanded money from the register. One of the men was armed with a black handgun, police said.

The men, who were wearing black hoodies and dark pants, fled in a dark four-door sedan. It is not clear how much money was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at (714) 593-4466.

