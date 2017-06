The Newport Beach Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint Thursday night.

It will be at an undisclosed location in the city limits between 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 a.m. Friday.

It’s part of the department’s efforts to educate motorists that driving under the influence “doesn’t just mean booze” and that prescription drugs and marijuana also can impair driving.

Funding for the checkpoint comes from a federal grant.

