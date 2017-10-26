DUI checkpoint set for Friday night in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police will hold a sobriety checkpoint in an unidentified area of the city from 8 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and drug impairment, according to a Police Department news release.

“Halloween is a time for making memories, not causing nightmares,” the department wrote. “If your Halloween celebrating involves alcohol, marijuana or other drugs, it is imperative that you make a plan to get home without getting behind the wheel.”

The checkpoint is funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

