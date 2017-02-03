Newport police to be on elevated DUI alert on Super Bowl Sunday

Newport Beach police will deploy additional officers on city streets Sunday on the lookout for intoxicated drivers during and after the Super Bowl.

The Police Department is one of several agencies in California participating in the "Fans Don't Let Fans Drive Drunk" campaign, which is paid for by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, according to a news release.

Costa Mesa and Huntington Beach police said officers will be on heightened alert for impaired drivers in their cities on Sunday.

Police said fans should designate a sober driver before drinking begins during Super Bowl parties. The game is scheduled to begin at about 3:30 p.m. PST.

A driver is considered to be impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or higher. But police caution that even a small amount of alcohol can hamper judgment and reaction times enough to make driving unsafe.

Medications, marijuana and other drugs also can lead to impairment and unsafe driving, according to the release.

"If you're impaired, please get a safe ride home by designating a sober driver, using public transportation or calling a taxi or rideshare program," Newport Beach Police Chief Jon Lewis said in a statement. "Remember, it's a choice: Drink or drive — but never both."

