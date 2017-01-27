Students run for funds at Eastbluff Elementary

More than 400 students at Eastbluff Elementary School in Newport Beach strapped on their running shoes Friday afternoon for the annual Otter Rock 'n' Run on campus.

Students jogged and sprinted laps around the playground as part of a fundraiser for the school's PTA.

The Eastbluff PTA provides funding for several functions at the school, including teacher aides, a computer lab teacher, reading assistance, visual arts instruction and supplies, field trips and supplemental classroom supplies, according to the organization's website.