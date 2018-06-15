Commencement 2018: Edison High School graduation

Edison High School in Huntington Beach presented its graduation ceremony for the class of 2018 on Thursday at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa.
The Daily Pilot is publishing photos online and in print of the commencement ceremonies for the public high schools in Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa and Newport Beach.
Huntington Beach, Ocean View and Fountain Valley high schools held their ceremonies Wednesday.
Edison and Marina high schools had theirs Thursday.
Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, Estancia, Corona del Mar and Newport Harbor high school graduations are scheduled for June 21.