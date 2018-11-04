After months of campaigning, Election Day is just around the corner

Additionally, the Pilot will follow the fates of three ballot initiatives: Newport Beach’s Measure T, which asks voters to approve an amendment to the city charter to require 55% voter approval whenever the council wants to spend at least $50 million on capital projects using a financing method known as certificates of participation; Laguna Beach’s Measure P, a proposed 1% sales tax increase intended to pay for placing utility lines underground along Laguna Canyon Road, plus other fire-safety projects; and Newport-Mesa Unified’s Measure H, which would limit board members to three consecutive four-year terms.