After months of campaigning, Election Day is just around the corner

Months of door-knocking, hand-shaking, meet-and-greeting, mailer-sending and social media posting will come to a head with the arrival of Election Day on Tuesday.
The election will see voters around the state make their choices for a wide array of officeholders, ranging from water board members to governor.
In Orange County, the Daily Pilot will be covering city council races in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach and Newport Beach, as well as contests in the 48th Congressional District, the 72nd and 74th state Assembly districts and the Costa Mesa Sanitary and Mesa Water districts.
Reporters also will be watching school board races in the Coast Community College District, Fountain Valley School District, Huntington Beach City School District, Huntington Beach Union High School District, Laguna Beach Unified School District, Newport-Mesa Unified School District and Ocean View School District.
Additionally, the Pilot will follow the fates of three ballot initiatives: Newport Beach’s Measure T, which asks voters to approve an amendment to the city charter to require 55% voter approval whenever the council wants to spend at least $50 million on capital projects using a financing method known as certificates of participation; Laguna Beach’s Measure P, a proposed 1% sales tax increase intended to pay for placing utility lines underground along Laguna Canyon Road, plus other fire-safety projects; and Newport-Mesa Unified’s Measure H, which would limit board members to three consecutive four-year terms.
For more election-related information — such as sample ballots and polling place locations — visit the Orange County registrar of voters office website at ocvote.com.
And stay tuned to DailyPilot.com on Tuesday night for results and reactions.