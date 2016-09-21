Fire causes power outage at medical offices

An electrical fire caused a power outage at medical offices near Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach on Tuesday, trapping several physically disabled people on the upper floors of the buildings, authorities said.

Firefighters responded to the small blaze at 355 Placentia Ave. around 3 p.m., said Capt. Carlos Medina of the Newport Beach Fire Department.

The fire burned itself out shortly after their arrival, but several individuals had to be helped from the upper floors of nearby medical offices after the elevators stopped working, Medina said.

Southern California Edison workers were called to the scene to fix the malfunctioning wires, Medina said.

SCE workers were expected to fix the outage by 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the utility company's website, which said 87 customers were affected by the incident.

