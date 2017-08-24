Man fatally electrocuted by downed power line is ID’d as 62-year-old Huntington Beach resident

A man who died early Monday after being electrocuted in his backyard in Huntington Beach has been identified as 62-year-old Donald Vonflotow, according to Orange County Coroner officials.

Huntington Beach officers responded to the 8200 block of Brush Drive shortly after midnight after receiving a call about a downed power line, according to police.

Police said Vonflotow went into his backyard during a power outage and came into contact with live wires.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:28 a.m.

