Teen seriously injured when rock falls on him in Laguna Beach

A 15-year-old boy suffered serious injuries to one of his arms and a leg while walking along rocks near the ocean in Laguna Beach on Wednesday, authorities said.
KABC-TV/7 reported that the boy’s arm was partially severed and his leg became stuck when a rock the size of a cooler fell on him.
An Orange County Fire Authority representative could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.
The Fire Authority, along with Laguna Beach firefighters, police and lifeguards, responded to a rescue call at Emerald Bay at 3:20 p.m., authorities said in a post on social media.
The boy was taken by helicopter to UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange shortly after 4 p.m.