Newport-Mesa to inspect all sewer lines at Estancia High School

All sewer lines at Estancia High School in Costa Mesa will be inspected in coming weeks to make sure they are properly capped, according to the Newport-Mesa Unified School District.

That is in addition to more air-quality testing in the science wing that was approved last month by the board of trustees.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are continuing to inspect and verify that all sewer lines at Estancia High School that were affected by the modernization project are properly capped,” district spokeswoman Annette Franco said in an email Thursday.

This comes after teachers and others voiced health concerns about sewer-like odors coming from the walls and sinks of classrooms in the science wing following a modernization project completed in 2008.

Inspections will include camera reviews of sewer lines, and Arcadia-based consultant Executive Environmental will install indoor air-quality monitors, Franco said.

If minor issues are found, Franco said, they will be “immediately repaired, when possible,” and other issues will be “prioritized for repair.”

A more in-depth review may be scheduled, depending on what Executive Environmental finds.

