19-year-old pleads not guilty in stabbing near Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park

A 19-year-old Costa Mesa man accused of stabbing another man multiple times near Fairview Park last week pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of attempted murder, according to court records.
Gavin Delgardo Jr. also denied two sentencing enhancement allegations of inflicting great bodily injury and personally using a deadly weapon.
He remained in custody Tuesday at Orange County Jail with bail set at $500,000, according to jail records. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Authorities allege Delgardo stabbed a 41-year-old Costa Mesa resident while the man was out for a walk Thursday near the Goat Hill Junction railroad on the east side of Fairview Park.
Shortly before 9 p.m., Costa Mesa police responded to Placentia Avenue near the main entrance to the park after a motorist called to report a man lying on the southbound roadway, authorities said. Officers found a man bleeding heavily from slash and stab wounds to his torso.
The man was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where his condition is serious but stable, according to authorities.
The police investigation led detectives to identify Delgardo as a suspect, and he was arrested in Costa Mesa at about 6:35 p.m. Friday.