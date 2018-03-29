3 dead, one injured and DUI suspect arrested after fiery crash on PCH in Huntington Beach

Three people were killed, another was injured and a woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a fiery crash that temporarily closed part of Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach early Thursday, police said.
Huntington Beach police responded at 1:08 a.m. to a report of a crash involving two vehicles at PCH and Magnolia Street. A car was on fire in the intersection when officers arrived, police said.
Police said a Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Pacific Coast Highway when it struck a Toyota that was stopped at the intersection with Magnolia. It isn't clear why the vehicle was stopped.
Three people were killed and another was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. A 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, police said. Her name was not released.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Huntington Beach police accident investigator Joshua Page at (714) 536-5670.
